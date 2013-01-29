ñol

Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Wireless Communications Industry With The Highest Revenue

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 3:13 AM | 1 min read
Below are the top small-cap wireless communications stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of revenue. The trailing-twelve-month revenue at NII Holdings
NIHD
is $6.20 billion. NII Holdings' operating margin for the same period is 5.97%. The trailing-twelve-month revenue at Leap Wireless International
LEAP
is $3.15 billion. Leap Wireless' PEG ratio is 0.07. The trailing-twelve-month revenue at Cellcom Israel
CEL
is $1.62 billion. Cellcom Israel had $425.60 million in total cash for the latest quarter. The trailing-twelve-month revenue at Partner Communications Company
PTNR
is $1.54 billion. Partner Communications's ROE for the same period is 26.82%.

