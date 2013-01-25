ñol

Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Movie Production, Theaters Industry With The Highest Cash

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 2:19 AM | 1 min read
Below are the top small-cap movie production, theaters stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of cash. DreamWorks Animation SKG
DWA
had $130.71 million in total cash and $200.00 million in total debt for the latest quarter. Carmike Cinemas
CKEC
had $82.04 million in total cash and $324.98 million in total debt for the latest quarter. RealD
RLD
had $25.24 million in total cash for the latest quarter. However, RealD had $12.50 million in total debt for the same period. Rentrak
RENT
had $24.64 million in total cash and $537.00 thousand in total debt for the latest quarter.

