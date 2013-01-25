Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Movie Production, Theaters Industry With The Highest Cash

Below are the top small-cap movie production, theaters stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of cash. DreamWorks Animation SKG

DWA

had $130.71 million in total cash and $200.00 million in total debt for the latest quarter. Carmike Cinemas

CKEC

had $82.04 million in total cash and $324.98 million in total debt for the latest quarter. RealD

RLD

had $25.24 million in total cash for the latest quarter. However, RealD had $12.50 million in total debt for the same period. Rentrak

RENT

had $24.64 million in total cash and $537.00 thousand in total debt for the latest quarter.