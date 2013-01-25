Top 4 NASDAQ Stocks In The Diversified Investments Industry With The Highest Revenue Estimates

Below are the top diversified investments stocks on the NASDAQ in terms of revenue estimate for the current year. Analysts expect Nasdaq OMX Group

NDAQ

to post revenue of $1.65 billion for the year ending December, 2012. Nasdaq OMX had $497.00 million in total cash for the latest quarter. CBOE Holdings

CBOE

is likely to post revenue of $509.09 million in the year ending December, 2012. CBOE's trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 47.61%. Apollo Investment

AINV

may report revenue of $330.33 million in the year ending March, 2013. Apollo Investment's PEG ratio is 2.11. Tile Shop Holdings

TTS

is expected to report revenue of $181.43 million for the year ending December, 2012. Tile Shop's trailing-twelve-month profit margin is 18.36%.