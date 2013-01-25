ñol

Top 4 NASDAQ Stocks In The Diversified Investments Industry With The Highest Revenue Estimates

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 2:00 AM | 1 min read
Below are the top diversified investments stocks on the NASDAQ in terms of revenue estimate for the current year. Analysts expect Nasdaq OMX Group
NDAQ
to post revenue of $1.65 billion for the year ending December, 2012. Nasdaq OMX had $497.00 million in total cash for the latest quarter. CBOE Holdings
CBOE
is likely to post revenue of $509.09 million in the year ending December, 2012. CBOE's trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 47.61%. Apollo Investment
AINV
may report revenue of $330.33 million in the year ending March, 2013. Apollo Investment's PEG ratio is 2.11. Tile Shop Holdings
TTS
is expected to report revenue of $181.43 million for the year ending December, 2012. Tile Shop's trailing-twelve-month profit margin is 18.36%.

Posted In: Diversified Investments IndustryHighest Revenue EstimatesNASDAQ StocksTrading Ideas