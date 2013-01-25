ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Grocery Stores Industry With The Lowest PEG Ratio

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 25, 2013 1:48 AM | 29 seconds read
Below are the top small-cap grocery stores stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of PEG ratio. Roundy's
RNDY
has a PEG ratio of 0.44. Roundy's trailing-twelve-month revenue is $3.88 billion. Ingles Markets
IMKTA
has a PEG ratio of 0.62. Ingles Markets' trailing-twelve-month ROE is 9.77%. Pantry
PTRY
has a PEG ratio of 0.80. Pantry's trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 1.22%. Core-Mark Holding Company
CORE
has a PEG ratio of 0.82. Core-Mark's trailing-twelve-month ROA is 3.91%.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Grocery Stores Industrylowest PEG ratioSmall capssmall-cap stocksTrading Ideas