Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Grocery Stores Industry With The Lowest PEG Ratio

Below are the top small-cap grocery stores stocks on the NYSE and the NASDAQ in terms of PEG ratio. Roundy's

RNDY

has a PEG ratio of 0.44. Roundy's trailing-twelve-month revenue is $3.88 billion. Ingles Markets

IMKTA

has a PEG ratio of 0.62. Ingles Markets' trailing-twelve-month ROE is 9.77%. Pantry

PTRY

has a PEG ratio of 0.80. Pantry's trailing-twelve-month operating margin is 1.22%. Core-Mark Holding Company

CORE

has a PEG ratio of 0.82. Core-Mark's trailing-twelve-month ROA is 3.91%.