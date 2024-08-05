Warren Buffett's Apple Sell-Off Echoes Chevron Move: What It Means For Investors

Warren Buffett's recent decision to trim Berkshire Hathaway's BRK BRK stake in Apple Inc. AAPL has caused quite a stir, with the tech giant's stock tumbling in premarket as well as day trading.
But before Apple investors hit the panic button, let's revisit a similar scenario from Buffett's past — the dramatic sell-off of Chevron Corp CVX — to see what it might reveal about potential future moves.
Warren Buffett’s Chevron Share Sale: A Case Study In Market Timing
Buffett's substantial reduction in Apple shares is drawing comparisons to his earlier Chevron strategy. Here's a snapshot of what happened:
- Buffett first increased his Chevron stake dramatically in the fourth quarter of 2020, acquiring $1.6 billion worth of shares.
- His enthusiasm continued through the first quarter of 2022, when he expanded his position by a staggering $5.7 billion, marking a 316.2% increase. However, the subsequent years saw a sharp reversal.
- In the fourth quarter of 2022, Buffett started scaling back, selling $1.4 billion of Chevron shares.
- The sell-off gained momentum in 2023, with Berkshire reducing its Chevron stake by $5.5 billion — 18.8% of his holdings in the first quarter of 2023 and another $2.7 billion — 10.5% in the third quarter of 2023.
Despite these significant sales, Chevron's stock faltered, dropping over 7% during this period, while the S&P 500 surged 18.5%.
Even since Buffett's final sale in the first quarter of 2024, which amounted to $1 billion, Chevron's stock has gained only 3.38%, lagging behind the S&P 500's 12% rise.
Apple's Turn In The Spotlight: What's The Message?
The scale of Buffett's Chevron sales — totaling over $10 billion — provides a stark contrast to his Apple transaction.
For context, Berkshire Hathaway's recent cut in Apple holdings, valued at approximately $51 billion, is significant but aligns with a pattern of strategic adjustments.
For Apple investors, Buffett's Chevron history is a crucial reference. His aggressive divestment from Chevron, coupled with the stock's subsequent underperformance, serves as a reminder of the volatility that can affect even the most robust investments.
While Apple remains a strong company, the Chevron experience highlights the importance of staying alert and prepared for potential market shifts.
For those holding Apple shares, it's a prompt to reassess your strategy and stay vigilant, ensuring your investments align with evolving market trends and conditions.
