Sam Altman On The Road: OpenAI Chats Up Fortune 500, Challenges Microsoft

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has been actively engaging with top executives from Fortune 500 companies across major cities including San Francisco, New York and London.

Reuters reported that throughout April, Altman and other OpenAI leaders have showcased their latest artificial intelligence services tailored for corporate needs, competing in some instances with their main investor, Microsoft Corp MSFT.

Last week in the U.S. and this Monday in London, more than 100 senior corporate executives gathered at each location to hear Altman's pitch. According to Reuters sources who wished to remain anonymous, these high-profile meetings have not been publicly disclosed until now.

During these sessions, OpenAI introduced several products, including ChatGPT Enterprise, an advanced version of their popular chatbot, along with API solutions to integrate customer applications and new text-to-video technology.

The company assured prospective clients that data from ChatGPT Enterprise would not be utilized to train its models.

The presentations covered potential applications in various sectors such as finance, healthcare and energy. OpenAI emphasized that its consumer chatbot is already employed by over 92% of Fortune 500 companies. Meanwhile, Microsoft offers OpenAI's technology through its Azure platform and the Microsoft 365 Copilot, aimed at boosting productivity in enterprises.

Some attendees questioned the necessity of investing in ChatGPT Enterprise if they already use Microsoft's services. In response, Altman and OpenAI's COO Brad Lightcap highlighted the benefits of direct collaboration with their team, access to the newest AI models, and the possibility of obtaining tailored AI solutions, Reuters reported.

OpenAI, which skyrocketed in valuation to $86 billion recently, is nearing its ambitious $1 billion revenue goal for 2024. Over 600,000 users have registered for ChatGPT Enterprise and Team since its launch.

