Anheuser-Busch InBev Under Threat: Union Workers Ready To Strike If Contract Isn't Finalized

Anheuser-Busch InBev's BUD union workers have voted overwhelmingly in favor of authorizing a strike at the company's 12 U.S. breweries.

According to Bloomberg, the Teamsters union disclosed the decision on Saturday, stating a remarkable 99% of its members voted in favor of walkouts if a new contract isn't finalized by the end of February. The union accuses Anheuser-Busch InBev of delaying negotiations on significant contract issues.

The union's demands include higher wages, improved health and retirement benefits, and job protection for its 5,000 AB InBev workers. The brewer and the Teamsters had tentatively agreed upon discontinuing tiered healthcare and reinstating retiree health benefits. However, the union asserts that the company has postponed discussions on critical job security matters since mid-November.

"If Anheuser-Busch's executives can't get their act together to negotiate an agreement that respects workers, we will see them out on the streets," warned Teamsters President Sean M. O'Brien.

While acknowledging the Teamsters' strike authorization vote, an AB InBev spokesperson asserted their commitment to negotiate in good faith. No dates are currently set for further negotiations, according to the union.

Amidst a renewed wave of labor activism in the US, unionized workers have secured multiple wins despite challenging labor markets, pandemic-related hazards, and rising inflation.

