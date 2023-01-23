ñol


Tesla Cybertruck Production Approaches: Casting Molds Being Delivered To Texas

by Benzinga EV Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 23, 2023 5:58 PM | 1 min read
After a 9,000-ton gigapress being constructed at Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Texas factory was spotted, excitement began building for the start of Cybertruck production.

While CEO Elon Musk was silent on the topic for several months, fans eagerly awaited to hear more about specs, pricing and first delivery dates. 

What Happened: Evidence mounted that initial Cybertruck production was getting closer.
As shared recently by Teslarati, some casting molds for the Tesla Cybertruck arrived. On Twitter, a user showed how these molds would be utilized to form the Cybertruck’s rear underbody after being placed in the gigapress. Interestingly, some of the molds weigh more than 250,000 pounds. 

