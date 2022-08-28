 Skip to main content

Elon Musk's Mother Maye Says She Sleeps In His 'Garage' When She Visits Her Son
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2022 10:33am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk's sleeping arrangement at her son's place is quite unusual. 

In a recent interview with The Times, Maye said she doesn't sleep in a bedroom when she visits her son's residence in Boca Chica Village in South Texas. 

"I have to sleep in the garage. You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told the outlet. 

When asked about Musk's interest in possessions, she said he's not interested in possessions "at all."

Talking about Musk's success, Maye said, "He should do whatever he wants," she added, "I told him not to do an electric car as well as rockets, and he didn't listen to me."

In April, Musk mentioned that he doesn't "even own a home right now" and stays "at friend's places."

Later, he tweeted that his primary residence is a SpaceX rental worth $50,000.

Earlier this month, Musk mentioned that he doesn't have a "main residence," but he lives in a "very small" house in Boca Chica worth $45,000.

"My friends come and stay, and they can't believe I'm staying in this house. I'm in love with the place and have done a lot with the place," he said during a podcast.

In 2020, he tweeted, saying that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and would not own a house. Indeed, he disposed of all his mansions when he shifted his base from California.

