Elon Musk's Mother Maye Says She Sleeps In His 'Garage' When She Visits Her Son

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk's sleeping arrangement at her son's place is quite unusual.

In a recent interview with The Times, Maye said she doesn't sleep in a bedroom when she visits her son's residence in Boca Chica Village in South Texas.

"I have to sleep in the garage. You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told the outlet.

When asked about Musk's interest in possessions, she said he's not interested in possessions "at all."

Talking about Musk's success, Maye said, "He should do whatever he wants," she added, "I told him not to do an electric car as well as rockets, and he didn't listen to me."

In April, Musk mentioned that he doesn't "even own a home right now" and stays "at friend's places."

Later, he tweeted that his primary residence is a SpaceX rental worth $50,000.

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

Earlier this month, Musk mentioned that he doesn't have a "main residence," but he lives in a "very small" house in Boca Chica worth $45,000.

"My friends come and stay, and they can't believe I'm staying in this house. I'm in love with the place and have done a lot with the place," he said during a podcast.

In 2020, he tweeted, saying that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and would not own a house. Indeed, he disposed of all his mansions when he shifted his base from California.

Photo: Created with images from j-No and Steve Jurvetson on flickr