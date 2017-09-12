Market Overview

A Canadian City Is Technically The Best Fit For Amazon's HQ2

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2017 9:21am   Comments
From a data-driven point of view, it doesn't make sense for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to open its second headquarters in an American city like Detroit. Rather, Amazon will be best off looking north of the border to Canada, according to GeekWire.

GeekWire assumed that the following four factors are of most importance for Amazon to consider in selecting a new city for its "full equal" second headquarter, dubbed "HQ2":

    1. A metropolitan area with a population of at least 1 million.
    2. A stable and business-friendly environment.
    3. Availability of strong technical talent.
    4. A community that can "think big and creatively."

Among the 59 largest North American metro area, the Canadian city of Toronto, Ontario, took home top ranks, despite a seemingly out of control real estate market, GeekWire found.

Ironically, Toronto even out-ranked Amazon's current home base in Seattle, which ranked second, although the assumption can be made the company is strongly considering geographic diversification in its plans so the city was removed from the rankings.

As such, the Canadian capital of Ottawa, Ontario, is the second ranked city, GeekWire stated. In fact, four of the top 10 ranked cities are Canadian, including Montreal, Quebec at ninth, and Vancouver, B.C., at tenth.

The top ranked American cities include Boston at number three, followed by Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

