Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei thinks that the first billion-dollar company staffed by exactly one human will appear as early as 2026.

What Happened: At the Anthropic's Code with Claude developer summit, Amodei was specifically asked when the first billion-dollar company with one human employee would happen, to which he confidently responded, “2026.” The answer intrigued a crowd of founders, betting that large-language-model agents can replace whole departments.

Amodei's one-person-unicorn claim landed moments after he unveiled Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4, the firm's most powerful models yet. Anthropic, a startup backed by both Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Amazon AMZN, says Opus 4 can sustain multi-hour coding sprints, reason across sprawling research briefs and even beat vintage Pokémon games.

Amodei also shrugged off concerns that hallucinations will derail lean startups, telling reporters the latest Claude family "probably hallucinate less than humans, but they hallucinate in more surprising ways," responding to a query by TechCrunch. Still, according to a report by WIRED, Anthropic classed Opus 4 as an ASL-3 safety-level model and said it cut reward hacking behavior by 65 percent versus earlier releases, acknowledging the risks of handing so much autonomy to software.

Why It Matters: If Amodei is right, revenue-per-employee ratios could dwarf anything seen in the dot-com or mobile eras, upending how investors value headcount. The Anthropic CEO has already warned his own staff that AI will "change how they work" long before it replaces them, claims Bloomberg, mirroring the disruption he predicts for the wider labor market.

Amodei's forecast aligns with moves by rivals: OpenAI's Operator agent promises "hands-free" workflows, while Google just put its Gemini 2.5 Pro model inside Chrome for end-to-end task automation. Venture backers see these rollouts as confirmation that an economy of ‘agents’ is around the corner.

