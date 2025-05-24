Bill Gates Could've Left Elon Musk In The Dust With A $1.2 Trillion Fortune — If He Hadn't Sold His Microsoft Stock Or Given It Away

If Bill Gates had never given up on his Microsoft stock or engaged in philanthropy at the scale he did, he would be much richer than Elon Musk. By retaining his original stake, Gates would have become the world's first trillionaire, with a fortune of more than $1.2 trillion.

What Happened: In the mid-1980s, Gates owned 49% of Microsoft. This amounted to approximately 11.2 million shares. According to Forbes, that stake would be worth $1.4 trillion in the present day. Dividends would have further added $100 billion in after-tax cash. Combined, Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, would have been worth $1.5 trillion—ranking them much ahead of every billionaire on the planet.

However, Gates gradually sold off his Microsoft holdings over the years. Today, he owns 0.9% of the company, which is valued at around $28 billion. His wealth is now distributed across companies such as Republic Services, Deere & Co, and Four Seasons Hotels via his Cascade Investments office. French Gates, who kept a portion of assets in their 2021 divorce, holds approximately 380,000 Microsoft shares, which are worth under $200 million.

Why It Matters: The Gates' decision to donate to philanthropic causes reshaped the trajectory of both their lives. Through the Gates Foundation, the former couple has channelled more than $47.7 billion to initiatives tackling issues like health, poverty, and education. Recently, Gates announced that he will donate 99% of his remaining tech fortune to the foundation, which will wind down in 20 years.

French Gates, meanwhile, established Pivotal Philanthropies in 2022 and committed $1 billion to back women's and girls' rights. After resigning as co-chair of the Gates Foundation in 2024, she announced another $12.5 billion commitment to her independent work.

"My parents taught me what generosity looked like through how they used their time and resources," Gates wrote in his Giving Pledge letter. "When the time came to choose what to do with my wealth from Microsoft, I knew I had to follow their example."

French Gates, too, echoed similar sentiments in her letter: "I recognize the absurdity of so much wealth being concentrated in the hands of one person, and I believe the only responsible thing to do with a fortune this size is give it away—as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible."

While Gates might have lost out on being the richest man on account of his philanthropic endeavors, he has not shied away from openly criticising the current richest man. He recently said, “The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” referring to Musk's denouncement of USAID.

