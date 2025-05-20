The once prominent figure of Elon Musk in President Donald Trump’s administration appears to be reportedly fading in a gradual manner. The Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO, who was frequently mentioned by Trump and his administration, has not been referenced in over a month.

What Happened: The frequency of Musk’s mentions in Trump’s speeches, social media posts, White House briefings and fundraising emails has seen a significant drop. The White House, when questioned about this change, did not directly address Musk’s absence but confirmed that the mission of Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) would continue, as per a recent POLITICO report.

The Trump administration has notably distanced itself from Elon Musk online. While Trump mentioned Musk about four times per week in February and March, he hasn’t referenced him at all on Truth Social since early April, reveals the publication.

POLITICO’s analysis suggests that Musk’s reduced visibility may benefit the GOP politically, as he has become increasingly unpopular—more so than Trump, according to polls. His involvement in a recent lost judicial race in Wisconsin, where he was a key funder and campaign issue, highlighted this. Meanwhile, his DOGE continues cost-cutting efforts, but these have been overshadowed by debates over tariffs and the budget.

Despite the decrease in public attention, Republicans still view Musk favorably and anticipate his support in upcoming elections. Conversely, Democrats are capitalizing on Musk’s declining popularity in key electoral contests.

SEE ALSO: Crypto Traders Who Secured A Dinner With Donald Trump Walked Away With Major Profits, Says Analysis

Why It Matters: Notably, Elon Musk distanced himself from active participation in the White House and DOGE to focus more on Tesla after the EV maker suffered a 71% decline in profits in the first quarter while his products and showrooms suffered vandalisms. Musk stated he would be "allocating far more” of his time to Tesla from May.

Despite stepping back from his role leading the DOGE, Elon Musk’s close alignment with President Donald Trump, was seen by his prominent participation in the recent Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh with Trump and other tech CEOs.

Musk showcased his Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot. Musk stated that both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump were “impressed” by the robot’s demonstration.

Shortly after the forum, Musk secured a deal for SpaceX’s Starlink services in Saudi Arabia, prompting Senate Democrats to call for an investigation into possible ethics violations. They accused the Trump administration of assisting SpaceX in securing foreign deals.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.