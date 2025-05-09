Microsoft Corporation‘s co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, has recently criticized Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his actions that Gates believes are detrimental to the world’s poorest children.

What Happened: Gates, in his interview with the Financial Times, expressed concerns over Musk’s decision to significantly reduce the funding of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the primary channel for U.S. aid, back in February. Gates, who was also once the world’s richest man, believes that these abrupt cuts have led to the expiration of life-saving food and medicines in warehouses, potentially causing a resurgence of diseases like measles, HIV, and polio.

Musk and the White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

"The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one," stated Gates.

Gates also pointed out that Musk had withdrawn grants from a hospital in Gaza Province, Mozambique, which was instrumental in preventing the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. He said this was due to Musk’s mistaken belief that the U.S. was supplying condoms to Hamas in Gaza.

"I'd love for him to go in and meet the children that have now been infected with HIV because he cut that money," stated Gates, taking a dig at Musk.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Gates has expressed his concerns over Musk’s actions. In February, Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effectively shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development—the primary channel for U.S. aid—stating it was "time for it to die." Following that, Gates had hoped that Musk would reconsider his decision to slash USAID programs. Gates has been a vocal advocate of USAID, stating that their work is something every taxpayer would be proud of.

Gates and Musk have previously disagreed over philanthropy, despite Musk signing the Gates-backed Giving Pledge in 2012. Musk later dismissed philanthropy as "bullshit," favoring commercial solutions like Tesla to tackle global issues, according to his biographer, Walter Isaacson.

In 2020, Elon Musk fired back at Bill Gates, saying he “has no clue” after Gates suggested electric trucks might “never be practical” due to their limited range.

On Thursday, Gates pledged to donate 99% of his remaining fortune to the Gates Foundation to support various humanitarian causes. The philanthropist said accelerated spending aims for maximum impact, targeting lasting solutions like eradicating polio and curing HIV.

