Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Believe That AI Market Will Follow Search's 'Winner Takes Most' Model — Meta CEO Predicts Multiple Specialized AIs For Work And Play

On Wednesday, Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg predicts that the future of AI won't follow the “winner takes most” model seen in the search engine industry.

What Happened: During Meta's first-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg addressed the growing competition among AI assistants, including Meta's own AI.

He believes that, just like today's app market, users will rely on various AI tools depending on their specific requirements, rather than adopting a single, all-encompassing solution.

People are likely to use different agents for different things, Zuckerberg said. He went on to add that one AI may be optimized for enterprise productivity, while another focuses on personal tasks, and yet another could cater to entertainment and social connectivity.

See Also: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says AI Won’t Just Be About Free Tools And Ads — Some People Will Pay A Fortune To Deploy Armies Of Digital Workers

Zuckerberg hinted that while some AI tools may overlap in functionality, he envisions a diversified market where no single player dominates every niche.

The Meta CEO also pointed out the growing significance of personalization in AI. As AIs begin to understand users’ preferences and build memory over time, personalized interactions will become a major "differentiator," he explained.

He also highlighted the importance of multimodal capabilities. This means AI wouldn't just be limited to text-based answers, but would also be able to understand and generate different types of media, like voice, images, and videos.

“I think Meta AI is well-positioned, but we have a lot of work to do in order to make it the leading personal AI,” Zuckerberg said.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It's Important: Meta posted first-quarter revenue of $42.31 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $41.39 billion. Earnings came in at $6.43 per share, well ahead of the projected $5.21 per share.

For the second quarter, Meta anticipates revenue between $42.5 billion and $45.5 billion, compared to Benzinga Pro’s estimate of $44.06 billion.

Earlier this week, Meta also unveiled a standalone AI app designed to compete with leading platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and xAI's Grok.

Meta introduced its AI chatbot in 2023 and expanded its capabilities in April by integrating Meta AI search functionality across its suite of apps. In its latest earnings call, the company said, “Across our apps, there are now almost a billion monthly actives using Meta AI.”

Price Action: Meta shares are down 8.38% year-to-date in 2025 but remain up 25% over the past 12 months. On Wednesday, the stock dipped 0.98% during regular trading but rebounded 5.36% in after-hours trading, climbing to $578.40, according to Benzinga Pro.

In Benzinga Edge's Stock Rankings, Meta holds a growth score of 74.95% and a momentum score of 81.23%. Click here to see how it compares to its industry peers.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.