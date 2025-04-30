Duolingo Launches Its Biggest Expansion Yet With 148 New Courses

Mobile learning platform Duolingo Inc. DUOL has introduced its most extensive course expansion to date, launching 148 new language programs on its platform.

This substantial growth more than doubles its existing offerings. The launch makes Duolingo's top seven non-English languages, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin accessible across all 28 of its supported interface languages.

In the past, developing a single language course on Duolingo could take several years. But with the help of generative AI, enhanced internal tools, and a new shared content system, the company has shortened that process, rolling out its newest set of courses in less than a year.

"Developing our first 100 courses took about 12 years, and now, in about a year, we're able to create and launch nearly 150 new courses. This is a great example of how generative AI can directly benefit our learners," said CEO and co-founder Luis von Ahn.

This shared content model enables the creation of a core course structure that can be quickly adapted for multiple languages.

The majority of the newly launched courses are designed for beginners, aligning with A1–A2 levels on the CEFR scale, and include interactive tools such as Stories and DuoRadio to help reading and listening comprehension.

Duolingo noted that higher-level content is expected to be added in the coming months.

The release is especially impactful in regions where access to non-English courses was previously limited. In Latin America, Spanish and Portuguese speakers now have access to Asian languages like Japanese, Mandarin, and Korean.

In Europe, learners speaking languages such as French, German, or Italian can also explore these new additions.

Meanwhile, in Asia, speakers of languages like Hindi, Thai, and Tamil can now learn any of the top seven languages, whereas previously, their options were largely restricted to English.

Price Action: DUOL shares traded higher by 0.35% at $386.48 at last check Wednesday.

Photo by DANIEL CONSTANTE via Shutterstock