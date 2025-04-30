Tesla Adds 1,000 Workers At Nevada Gigafactory To Fuel Elon Musk's Semi Truck Ambitions: Report

Tesla Inc. TSLA is ramping up the production of its Semi Truck as the company reportedly added over 1,000 Workers to its Nevada Giga factory.

What Happened: Elon Musk's EV giant recently brought in new workers for tours and training at the Gigafactory in Nevada, which was recently updated with a dedicated section for Semi production, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

Previously, Tesla had less than 100 workers assigned to the Semi division, including the primary production facility in California, the report suggests.

The Semi boasts a 500-mile range on a single charge and can be charged to recover over 70% of the 500-mile range in 30 minutes using one of the dedicated Semi chargers, according to Tesla.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: The report comes in as Tesla recently shared an update on its Semi production. Dan Priestley, the head of the company's Semi program, shared that Tesla intends to start production at the Nevada facility by the end of the year.

"First units are set to be on the line by the end of this year, and we'll be ramping the factory throughout 2026," Priestley said.

However, Musk's plans could be disrupted by Donald Trump's ongoing trade war with China, as the U.S. levies 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, which could also disrupt the company's Cybercab production.

Tesla has already delivered over 50 Semi Trucks to PepsiCo Inc. PEP in 2024, and this production boost could help the company continue the delivery of its promised Semis to PepsiCo.

