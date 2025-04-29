'Godfather Of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Backs Elon Musk In Fight Against OpenAI's Restructuring: 'I'd Like To Stop Them From Completely Gutting It'

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “Godfather of AI,” has joined a growing chorus of experts and former employees urging regulators to block OpenAI's controversial restructuring plans.

What Happened: On Monday, Hinton took to X, formerly Twitter, expressing support for efforts to halt OpenAI's transition to a more profit-driven structure.

"I like OpenAI's mission of ‘ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity,' and I'd like to stop them from completely gutting it," he wrote.

I like OpenAI's mission of 'ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity", and I'd like to stop them from completely gutting it.

I've signed on to a new letter to @AGRobBonta & @DE_DOJ asking them to halt the restructuring. (1/2) — Geoffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) April 28, 2025

See Also: Arm Aims for 50% Data Center CPU Market Share by 2025, Challenging Intel and AMD

The AI expert has signed an open letter addressed to California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. The letter calls on regulators to intervene in OpenAI's plan to remove the nonprofit's controlling role over the company's direction.

"AGI is the most important and potentially dangerous technology of our time," Hinton added in a follow-up post. "OpenAI was right that this technology merits strong structures and incentives to ensure it is developed safely, and is wrong now in attempting to change these structures and incentives."

AGI is the most important and potentially dangerous technology of our time. OpenAI was right that this technology merits strong structures and incentives to ensure it is developed safely, and is wrong now in attempting to change these structures and incentives.



We're urging the… — Geoffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) April 28, 2025

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

The letter, hosted on NotForPrivateGain.org, is backed by more than 30 signatories, including former OpenAI researchers, academics, and ethics leaders.

It argues that OpenAI's restructuring "would eliminate crucial governance safeguards" and violate the nonprofit's responsibility to prioritize public interest.

Why It's Important: OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, remains a leading force in artificial intelligence development.

The concerns raised by Hinton align with a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk, whose company, xAI, is now a direct competitor of OpenAI.

Critics say its shift toward a for-profit model—reportedly necessary to secure a $40 billion investment from SoftBank Group SFTBF SFTBY—risks undermining its original mission to develop AGI safely and ethically.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT, which has poured close to $14 billion into OpenAI, could face major consequences if regulators move to block the proposed restructuring.

OpenAI maintains that its nonprofit will remain intact and likened its new structure to public benefit corporations like Anthropic.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.