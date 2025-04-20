Apple's Week Of Tariffs, iPhone Stockpile, Stock Slides, And More: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a rollercoaster for Apple Inc. AAPL. From tariff exemptions to stock nosedives and innovative tech rumors, the tech giant has been in the spotlight. Here’s a quick summary of the week’s key events.
Apple’s iPhone Stockpile and Supply Chain Disruptions
Top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has warned that Apple’s supply chain could face significant disruptions due to looming chip tariffs, despite the company’s temporary exemption on Chinese-made electronics. The exemption, granted by former President Donald Trump, includes iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirTags.
Apple’s Stock Panic Amid ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs
Apple’s shares have dropped 23% since April 2, leading to a state of panic among investors, according to Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management. The situation could worsen due to escalating U.S.-China tensions.
Tim Cook’s Dialogue Secures Tariff Exemption
Apple CEO Tim Cook’s recent conversation with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly led to the exemption of Apple’s China-produced electronic products from import duties. The dialogue centered on the potential impact of tariffs on iPhone prices.
Rumors of Apple’s Foldable iPhone
As Apple’s stock continues to slide, rumors about a foldable iPhone are gaining momentum. The tech giant has reportedly been working on this innovative device for several years, and it could be launched as early as 2026.
Apple’s On-Device AI Data Analysis Plans
Apple plans to analyze data on customers’ devices to enhance its artificial intelligence platform. This move aims to safeguard user information while keeping Apple competitive in the AI race.
