Joe Rogan Hails Tesla's FSD As He Uses It To Drive Home: Calls It 'F***ing Wild'

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan has praised Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology for its accuracy as the podcaster shared an instance of using the tech on his drive home.

What Happened: On Tuesday, X user Mario Nawful posted a video that showcased their Model S navigating a tight spot on the road while using FSD.

Rogan quoted the post and shared his own experience with the company's FSD tech, calling it ‘bananas.'

The podcaster praised the technology and said that it ‘changes lanes to avoid slow traffic, ' ‘hits the blinkers and turns for you,' and ‘stops at red lights and stop signs.'

Why It Matters: Rogan's praise for Tesla's FSD comes as the company is showcasing the development of the technology. The company had recently released a video that showcased a Tesla Model Y as well as a Cybertruck navigating a 1.4-mile and 0.6-mile course via FSD, respectively.

Elon Musk had recently predicted Tesla cars would be able to drive themselves to people's houses ‘this year,’ sharing his optimism for the company's self-driving technology.

However, Musk's company still lags behind competitors like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Waymo, which has logged in well over 20 million autonomous driving miles.

Waymo, which is a competitor to Musk's planned Cybercab ride-hailing services, has also logged 2 million autonomous paid rides, leading the segment by a healthy margin.

Photo: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock

