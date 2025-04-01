iOS 18.4 Is Now Live With New Emojis, Apple News+ Food, And Priority AI Notifications Alongside Vision Pro Updates: What You Need To Know

Apple Inc. AAPL has officially released iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, and VisionOS 2.4, bringing a range of new features to its devices.

What Happened: The iOS 18.4 update introduces several exciting features, such as a new Apple News+ Food section in the News app. This section compiles food-related articles and exclusive recipes available to Apple News+ subscribers.

Additionally, new emojis have been added, alongside priority AI notifications in the Notification Center, which use AI to sort and prioritize alerts more effectively. The update also enhances the Photos app with new filtering options and provides lossless audio support for the AirPods Max.

For VisionOS 2.4, Apple has introduced Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools and Image Playground for the Vision Pro. Users can now easily share their Vision Pro with another person and download apps remotely via the new Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone.

A new Spatial Gallery app has also been added, featuring a curated selection of spatial photos and videos.

Why It Matters: Last month, it was reported that CEO Tim Cook had reshuffled the company’s AI leadership, moving Mike Rockwell to oversee Siri, following dissatisfaction with the performance of AI chief John Giannandrea.

The tech giant's internal challenges have reportedly been acknowledged by senior director Robby Walker, who admitted to the frustration over delays in Siri’s AI enhancements.

Looking ahead, Apple is preparing for a significant software overhaul with iOS 19, expected to bring dramatic changes to the iPhone’s interface. This upcoming update is anticipated to align more closely with the Vision Pro’s visionOS, aiming for a cohesive user experience across Apple’s ecosystem.

Price Action: Apple shares ended Monday at $222.13, rising 1.94% during the regular session. However, in after-hours trading, they dipped 0.47%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

