Nvidia Just Unveiled A Humanoid AI Brain Which Allows Robots To Think Slow — Jensen Huang Says, 'This Could Very Well Likely Be The Largest Industry Of All'

Nvidia Corporation NVDA is betting big on embodied AI, with a generalist robot brain that mimics human cognition and could help fill a growing labor gap.

What Happened: At GTC 2025 in San Jose, Nvidia announced Groot N1, a new foundation model for humanoid robots that CEO Jensen Huang called a major step forward in embodied AI.

Groot N1 builds upon Nvidia's Project Groot, which debuted at the company’s GTC conference last year.

According to Nvidia, Groot N1 features a slow-thinking system that enables robots to understand their surroundings, interpret instructions, and develop action plans. Its fast-thinking system executes these plans, allowing robots to perform tasks, including multi-step object manipulation.

The model is open source, and Nvidia is also providing simulation frameworks and blueprints to help generate synthetic training data.

"This could very well likely be the largest industry of all," Huang said during his keynote. "By the end of this decade, the world is going to be at least 50 million workers short. We'd be more than delighted to pay them each $50,000 to come to work—we're probably going to have to pay robots $50,000 a year [instead]."

During the presentation, Nvidia’s stock fell 2.5%, while the Nasdaq declined 0.2%.

Why It's Important: During his GTC keynote, Huang also shared his optimistic vision for AI’s impact across various industries, including physical AI, or robotics.

Huang also presented a chart illustrating the rising demand for Blackwell GPUs, which are just starting to ship, driven by growth in generative AI, agentic AI, and now physical AI.

At the start of his keynote, Huang referenced how GTC has been compared to the “Woodstock of AI” in previous years but is now being called the “Super Bowl of AI.”

Huang also announced a collaboration with General Motors Co. to advance autonomous vehicle technology.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Nvidia’s stock dropped 3.43%, closing at $115.43. In after-hours trading, it declined an additional 0.56%, settling at $114.78. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have fallen 16.54%, according to Benzinga Pro.

