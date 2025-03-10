Palantir Cofounder Peter Thiel Might Write A Book About Ancient Prophecies, The Antichrist, And Armageddon— He Thinks We're Ignoring The Real Threat

Tech billionaire and venture capitalist Peter Thiel is considering writing a book about ancient prophecies, the Antichrist, and Armageddon—and he believes we’re ignoring what may be the most dangerous threat of all: the rise of global authoritarianism disguised as peace.

What Happened: In an appearance on Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson last year, Thiel discussed his growing interest in biblical prophecy and end-times theology. Robinson is a former speech writer for President Ronald Reagan and then-Vice President George H.W. Bush.

Thiel said modern society is dangerously fixated on apocalyptic threats like nuclear war and pandemics, while overlooking the deeper danger of centralized global control—the potential rise of an Antichrist figure.

"If the Antichrist were to come to power, it would be by talking about Armageddon all the time," Thiel warned. He cited scripture, calling attention to 1 Thessalonians 5:3: "The slogan of the Antichrist is peace and safety."

He said society is too quick to embrace "one-world" solutions in the name of avoiding disaster. "We are just so grooved to the Antichrist solution," he said. "We don't worry about it because it presents itself as the solution to all these others."

The billionaire suggested that ancient prophecies may offer a more accurate lens for understanding modern geopolitical dynamics than most people realize.

While he has not officially confirmed a book, Thiel revealed he's been "talking to small groups" and workshopping ideas. "Surely the first step is to think about these things really hard," he said. "Ask the questions that are not being asked."

Why It's Important: Thiel's comments are gaining traction not just for their theological depth, but because of who he is—and the power he wields in tech, finance, and politics.

He is a prominent investor in several of Elon Musk's ventures such as Boring Co., SpaceX, and Neuralink, and has established a diverse portfolio that ranges from the software firm Palantir Technologies Inc. to investment companies backing top Silicon Valley startups.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, Thiel currently has a net worth of $16.2 billion. A Stanford-educated attorney and self-described contrarian, he co-founded PayPal and Palantir Technologies and was Facebook's first outside investor.

His early $500,000 loan to Mark Zuckerberg in 2004 grew into a fortune after Facebook's success.

Photo by Mark Reinstein on Shutterstock

