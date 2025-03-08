How Peter Thiel And Elon Musk Are Shaping Trump Administration

Billionaire Peter Thiel, who has no formal position in the Trump Administration, has multiple affiliations with organizations that aim to reform the government.

Thiel’s connections, which include multiple old and new employees of his companies, have been included in the Trump administration, reports Bloomberg.

Thiel, who has invested in several of Elon Musk’s companies, including Boring Co., SpaceX, and Neuralink, has built a diverse empire spanning from the software company Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

to investment firms with stakes in leading Silicon Valley startups.

Meanwhile, Musk is a key player in the Trump administration, leading a new advisory body established by US President Donald Trump, responsible for reducing US government jobs and cutting other expenditures, Bloomberg adds.

The department works under the banner of the Department of Government Efficiency.

According to Benzinga Pro, Palantir’s stock has soared more than 90% since Trump was elected.

Anduril Industries, one of Thiel’s defense-tech companies, has landed a $20 billion contract from Trump. In fact, the startup’s valuation can reportedly double with a $2.5 billion funding round that Founders Fund leads.

This week, Scale AI, another company in the Founders Fund portfolio with its managing director now serving in the Trump administration, revealed a new deal with the Department of Defense.

Although ties between industry and government have always been present, the current situation is “unprecedented in the modern era,” Quinn Slobodian, a professor of international history at Boston University, told Bloomberg.

Thiel supported Trump in 2016 but later criticized him. Before the 2024 election, Thiel said he wouldn’t donate to any candidates. However, he stated he would vote for Trump. Trump selected Thiel ally JD Vance as his vice president.

Peter Thiel and Elon Musk’s behind-the-scenes influence on the Trump administration is reshaping the very fabric of American governance. With vast investments spanning defense, technology, and government reform, these Silicon Valley titans are wielding power in ways that have never been seen before.

