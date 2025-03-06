Tesla Offers Lifetime Free Supercharging On Foundation Series Cybertruck Purchases In Canada, Mexico

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA is offering free supercharging upon taking delivery of a new foundation series Cybertruck from its inventory in both Mexico and Canada, in a likely bid to make the expensive truck more appealing to customers.

What Happened: Tesla says on its website that the order must be placed on or after March 5 for the offer. The offer is valid till the customer’s ownership of the vehicle and cannot be transferred.

Supercharger fees like idle and congestion fees will continue to be applicable, the company noted.

The Cybertruck is one of Tesla’s most expensive offerings. In Mexico, the truck starts at around 1.95 million Mexican pesos while in Canada, it starts at C$114,990 for the base version.

The Cyberbeast variant of the truck is priced higher.

Why It Matters: Tesla is also offering discounts to entice Cybertruck buyers in the U.S. The company is now offering discounts up to $6000 on model year 2024 foundation series Cybertrucks and $4000 on non-foundation series Cybertrucks in its inventory.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said that the company is eyeing a production rate of 250,000 Cybertrucks a year in 2025. However, this number is unlikely according to Tesla researcher Troy Teslike, who tracks the company’s production and delivery numbers, owing to poor demand.

“The order backlog is gone. Tesla ended 2024 with 10,600 unsold Cybertrucks because of too much production and low demand,” the researcher said earlier in February while also dismissing the possibility of a cheaper Cybertruck variant launch this year.

“A cheaper Cybertruck this year is unlikely because the Cybertruck is not profitable. A cheaper version would make things worse,” he said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock