After FSD Rollout In China, Musk Says Rollout In Europe Delayed Owing To Lack Of Approvals

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that it is still awaiting regulatory clearance to roll out its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance technology in Europe, despite rolling its features out in China earlier this week.

What Happened: “We are waiting for regulatory approval,” Musk said in a post on X.

We are waiting for regulatory approval — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

In September, Tesla said that it would roll out FSD in Europe and China in the first quarter of 2025. The company started rolling out FSD features in China earlier this week, but not in Europe.

FSD Rollout In China: In China, Tesla did not explicitly term the newly rolled out driving assistance features for city streets as FSD, but they are similar to those included under FSD in the U.S.

Following a software update, the Tesla vehicle will identify traffic lights, allow for automatic lane changes, and more, the company said. The cabin camera will also monitor whether the driver is paying attention to the road while the features are working.

The company is pushing out the update to vehicles in batches on some models, the company said, while adding that the range of compatible models will be gradually expanded.

“Layer Cake Of Regulations”: In January, during Tesla’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Musk said that regulations are preventing the launch of FSD in Europe.

"Europe is a layer cake of regulations and bureaucracy, which really needs to be addressed," Musk said while adding that he does not see FSD being launched in Europe in the first quarter.

The CEO then said that the company has to go through a “mountain of paperwork.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock