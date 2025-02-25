T-Mobile Spotlights Siyata's SD7 Ultra As It Reinforces Support For First Responders

On Tuesday, Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA, a global provider of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices, announced it was recently featured in a T-Mobile TMUS press release.

In the premarket session, STYA stock gained as much as 15%, only to reverse all the gains.

The announcement highlighted T-Mobile's latest initiatives to support first responders, with one of the key updates featuring Siyata's SD7 Ultra.

The SD7 Ultra is the first land mobile radio (LMR) replacement in the U.S. with mission-critical push-to-talk on 5G standalone (SA). As part of T-Mobile's T-Priority initiative, it offers first responders a modern, reliable alternative to traditional LMR systems.

Utilizing T-Mobile's 5G SA direct connect platform, the SD7 Ultra provides seamless nationwide connectivity, improving response times and emergency communication to help teams operate more efficiently.

Yesterday, Siyata Mobile announced that it has partnered with IP Access International to distribute its SD7 rugged PoC devices to industries needing reliable communication in remote areas. The SD7 integrates with SuperGIG, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity via cellular, satellite, and Wi-Fi networks.

Price Action: STYA shares are trading lower by 0.90% to $3.31 at the last check Tuesday.

Photo via T-Mobile