Lucid Awards Limited Edition Lucid Air Sapphire With Lavender Finish To Winner Of Saudi Cup 2025

EV startup Lucid Motors LCID awarded a custom Lucid Air Saphhire to the winner of the Saudi Cup over the weekend, complete with a lavender exterior.
What Happened: Lucid is a Califoria-based EV startup and the Saphhire is the most premium variant of its flagship Lucid Air sedan. The vehicle, priced at about $250,000, usually comes in a sapphire blue metallic paint.
However, at the Saudi Cup event on Saudi Founding Day, Lucid awarded a custom Air Sapphire to the winner, complete with lavender exteriors and interiors.
“No other car like it exists—nor will it ever,” Lucid Motors said in a social media post. The Saudi Cup edition of the vehicle also has an Italian-crafted interior aimed at making the vehicle resemble lavender flowers that bloom in the Middle Eastern country in certain seasons.
Why It Matters: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is a majority stakeholder in Lucid. It has invested about $8 billion in Lucid since 2018. In April 2022, Saudi also agreed to purchase up to 100,000 vehicles from Lucid in a ten-year period.
The company also has a plant in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, aimed at assembling the Lucid Air vehicles.
The sedan starts at about 350,000 Saudi riyals for the base version and at over a million Saudi riyals for the Sapphire variant.
Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.
Read Next:
Image Via Lucid
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.