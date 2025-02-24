Lucid Awards Limited Edition Lucid Air Sapphire With Lavender Finish To Winner Of Saudi Cup 2025

EV startup Lucid Motors LCID awarded a custom Lucid Air Saphhire to the winner of the Saudi Cup over the weekend, complete with a lavender exterior.

What Happened: Lucid is a Califoria-based EV startup and the Saphhire is the most premium variant of its flagship Lucid Air sedan. The vehicle, priced at about $250,000, usually comes in a sapphire blue metallic paint.

However, at the Saudi Cup event on Saudi Founding Day, Lucid awarded a custom Air Sapphire to the winner, complete with lavender exteriors and interiors.

“No other car like it exists—nor will it ever,” Lucid Motors said in a social media post. The Saudi Cup edition of the vehicle also has an Italian-crafted interior aimed at making the vehicle resemble lavender flowers that bloom in the Middle Eastern country in certain seasons.

Why It Matters: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is a majority stakeholder in Lucid. It has invested about $8 billion in Lucid since 2018. In April 2022, Saudi also agreed to purchase up to 100,000 vehicles from Lucid in a ten-year period.

The company also has a plant in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, aimed at assembling the Lucid Air vehicles.

The sedan starts at about 350,000 Saudi riyals for the base version and at over a million Saudi riyals for the Sapphire variant.

Image Via Lucid