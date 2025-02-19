Elon Musk's Tesla Prepares For India Expansion, Engineer Confirms Hiring Push: 'We Are Looking For Motivated Talent To Help Us…'

American EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA is looking to launch its vehicles in India, a company employee confirmed on Tuesday after the company listed several job openings in the country.

What Happened: “Tesla is growing – we are looking for motivated talent to help us launch in India,” Manish Bansal said in a post on Linkedin. Bansal is an Indian-origin engineer working with the company.

Tesla has listed several job openings in India spanning across categories including vehicle service, sales and customer support, and operations and business support.

The company is looking for job roles such as service advisor, store manager, business operations analyst, inside sales advisor, and more.

Some of the job roles are open in the capital territory of Delhi, while others are listed in Mumbai and Pune.

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously expressed interest in launching Tesla vehicles in the country and putting up a factory. However, the plans did not reach fruition then.

The new job openings in India follow a meeting between Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to Washington earlier this month.

Tesla’s careers page currently has 14 job openings listed in India.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock