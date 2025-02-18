Elon Musk's India Plans Back On Track? Tesla Lists Jobs After Meeting With Prime Minister Modi

American EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has listed several job openings in Mumbai, India, hinting at an imminent launch for the company in the most populated country in the world.

What Happened: Tesla’s careers page now shows 13 job openings in India. The openings span across categories including vehicle service, sales and customer support, and operations and business support.

The company is looking for job roles such as service advisor, store manager, business operations analyst, inside sales advisor, and more.

Some of the job roles are also open in the capital territory of Delhi, in addition to Mumbai.

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously expressed interest in launching Tesla vehicles in the country and putting up a factory. However, the plans did not reach fruition owing to the high import duties in India.

The new job openings in India follow a meeting between Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to Washington earlier this month.

Modi said in a post on social media platform X that he and the billionaire talked about a “wide range of subjects.”

The job openings hint at the company putting up shops in the country.

It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk's family and to talk about a wide range of subjects! pic.twitter.com/0WTEqBaVpT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock