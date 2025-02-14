Tim Cook Confirms New Apple Product Launch Next Week, Elon Musk Sets Off Buzz By Sharing — Is It The iPhone SE 4?

On Thursday, Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook officially confirmed a new product launch on Feb. 19, fueling speculation that the company will unveil the iPhone SE 4.

What Happened: Cook announced the launch via a post on X, formerly Twitter, using the hashtag #AppleLaunch, and said, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19.”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reposted Cook's tweet.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.



Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

Previous iPhone SE models (except the first one) were introduced via press releases. Apple's decision to tease the launch suggests a video announcement.

Why It's Important: Reports indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, mirroring the iPhone 14.

The device is also expected to be powered by the latest A18 chip with 8GB of RAM, borrowed from the iPhone 16 series, and will support Apple Intelligence.

Moreover, Apple is rumored to use its own in-house 5G modem, replacing Qualcomm. Camera upgrades include a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera from the iPhone 15, though the device will reportedly drop the ultra-wide lens.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to go on sale starting Feb. 28. The existing iPhone SE costs $429, which is considerably cheaper than the $799 iPhone 16.

However, with the anticipated design changes and added features, Apple could potentially increase its price.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Apple also resumed advertising on Musk's X, marking its return 15 months after halting ad spending on the site.

Price Action: Apple's shares saw a slight decline of 0.021% in after-hours trading, landing at $241.48. Earlier on Thursday, the stock closed at $241.53, marking a 1.97% increase, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

