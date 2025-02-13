Tesla Fights Supercharger Vandalism And Theft With Dye Bombs, Cable Engravings

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA is attempting different measures to prevent the cutting of its supercharger cables at locations across the U.S. by introducing dye bombs and carvings on the cable.

What Happened: One of the measures used by the company to reduce vandalism and theft involves blue dye. When anyone tries to cut the cable, the DyeDefender will explode, staining the vandal in blue dye.

Tesla executive Max de Zegher clarified that the DyeDefender is “just a trial” and that the company is always exploring options.

The Director of Charging for North America, Europe Middle East & Africa as well as the Asia Pacific, said that supercharger cables will also have “Property of Tesla” engraved on them from the company’s New York factory. This would notify recycling companies to whom these cables are sold, who can in turn notify Tesla.

“It’s a scalable, cost-effective solution that doesn’t impact service operations & customer experience,” the executive said about the engraving option.

Just a trial. We're always exploring options. Supercharger cables will also have "Property of Tesla" engraved from our Buffalo NY factory, so recycling companies shouldn't accept them and notify us. It's a scalable, cost-effective solution that doesn't impact service operations &… pic.twitter.com/pktFK4hXcD — Max de Zegher (@MdeZegher) February 12, 2025

Why It Matters: Tesla superchargers have been at the receiving end of vandalism attempts owing to the costly materials within the thick cables in addition to political differences with EVs or Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk.

All of Tesla’s present vehicle offerings, including its latest Cybertruck, use cables for charging, mandating an effective solution for theft attempts.

Tesla unveiled its two-seater Cybercab for autonomous driving in October last year. The vehicle will use inductive charging, removing the need for charging cables.

The vehicle, however, is yet to enter production. Musk said last year that the company will start production of the vehicle in 2026.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock