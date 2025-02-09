Bill Gates Says This Simple Trait Is the Secret to His Success

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates attributes his extraordinary achievements to his relentless curiosity.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC, Gates disclosed that his “insatiable, fervent sense of curiosity” has been a pivotal element in his success story.

From his early years, Gates devoted countless hours to reading about diverse subjects, such as computer science, history, and climate change. His published memoir, “Source Code,” offers a deeper look into his pursuit of knowledge.

Gates, as a young boy, endeavored to read the entire World Book Encyclopedia collection owned by his family to quench his thirst for knowledge.

Throughout his life, he has sought comprehensive knowledge, which he believes has been crucial to his success. His curiosity went beyond his primary interests in math and computer science, prompting him to enroll in additional courses like criminal justice and British history during his Harvard years.

"I put a lot of energy into trying to learn things. I got to use almost all of the knowledge that I acquired, and I was glad that I had the curiosity to take all of those different courses. So, I'm always encouraging people to learn a broad set of things," Gates told the outlet.

Even after stepping down as Microsoft’s CEO in 2000, Gates continued his quest for knowledge in various domains, which later inspired his philanthropic endeavors, reports the outlet.

He appreciates growing up in a time before smartphones and social media, but also recognizes the abundance of information available to today’s generation.

"It's easier to learn things today. The stuff that's online is just so miraculous. I used to have to go and dig around the library and find different books," he added.

Gates’ deep-seated curiosity was nurtured by his family, who encouraged him to ask questions and engage in intellectual conversations. He acknowledges this support as a catalyst for his innate propensity towards learning.

Why It Matters: Gates’ story underscores the importance of curiosity as a driving force for success. His wide-ranging interests and continuous learning have not only contributed to his professional achievements but have also shaped his philanthropic initiatives.

His journey offers valuable insights for the current generation, emphasizing the importance of broad knowledge and lifelong learning in a rapidly changing world.

Image: Shutterstock