Bill Gates' Early Departure From Harvard: Not Surprising, Says Former Professor: 'I Just Wish I'd Invested In Him'

Harry Lewis, the former Harvard professor of Bill Gates, recently expressed that Gates’ decision to drop out of Harvard to start Microsoft did not come as a surprise to him.

What Happened: Lewis, who taught Gates applied mathematics at Harvard, remembered the future billionaire as being exceptionally inquisitive and mature for his age. Gates’ thirst for challenges stood out, leading Lewis to believe that Gates’ decision to leave Harvard wasn’t surprising.

Gates left Harvard after three semesters to launch Microsoft, which was then a startup in the budding software industry. This decision ultimately led Gates to become a billionaire by the age of 31. Today, Microsoft boasts a market value of nearly $3.2 trillion, and Gates’ estimated net worth is $108.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Lewis humorously mentioned his regret at not investing in Gates when he had the chance. If he had invested $100 in Microsoft when the company went public in 1986, his shares would be worth approximately $650,000 today, after considering price appreciation and dividend payouts, according to a CNBC analysis.

"He always wanted a challenge. I wasn't surprised when he dropped out — I just wish I'd invested in him," Lewis told the outlet.

Despite being surrounded by students with superior math skills at Harvard, Gates stood out due to his curiosity and eagerness to tackle challenges.

Lewis even suggested that Gates could have been a professional mathematician if he had chosen to pursue that path.

Why It Matters: Gates’ early departure from Harvard to start Microsoft underscores his entrepreneurial spirit and risk-taking attitude. His decision to leave a prestigious institution like Harvard to venture into the uncertain world of software startups was a bold move that paid off immensely.

Today, Microsoft is one of the most valuable companies in the world, and Gates’ net worth is a testament to his vision and determination.

Lewis’ anecdote about Gates’ time at Harvard provides a glimpse into the mindset of a young Gates, who was not afraid to challenge the status quo and take risks in pursuit of his ambitions.

