Mark Zuckerberg Once Told Sam Altman That The Most Painful Moment In His Life Was Not Rejecting A $1 Billion Buyout Offer For Facebook But Losing An Entire Team — Here's Why

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg once revealed to Sam Altman that one of the most painful moments in his career was not rejecting a billion-dollar acquisition offer—but watching his entire management team walk away because they disagreed with his decision.

What Happened: In a 2016 conversation with Altman, the then-president of Y Combinator, Zuckerberg reflected on Facebook's early struggles. He recalled the intense pressure to sell the company when Yahoo offered to buy it for $1 billion.

At the time, Facebook was still a small social network focused on college students, and many believed cashing out was the smart move. However, Zuckerberg and co-founder Dustin Moskovitz had a bigger vision—to expand Facebook beyond universities and turn it into a global platform.

See Also: Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs In 1981 Said Homes Weren’t Ready For Personal Computers — Three Years Later, Cupertino Launched The Macintosh And Made History

"At the end of that, Dustin and I just decided, you know, we think that we can actually go connect more than just the 10 million people who are in school," Zuckerberg said. "We can go beyond that and have this really be a successful thing, we just had to go for it."

But, the decision had consequences. "A huge amount of the company quit because they didn't believe in what we were doing," he admitted. "The whole management team was gone within about a year after that."

For Zuckerberg, the real pain wasn't rejecting the deal—it was realizing that many of the people he trusted to help build Facebook didn't believe in him.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Founded on Feb. 4, 2004, in a Harvard dorm room, Facebook started as a social network for college students.

By the time Yahoo made its offer in 2006, the company had grown to at least 10 million users. Had Zuckerberg sold, Facebook might never have evolved into the global tech giant it is today.

Instead, Facebook, which became Meta Platforms, Inc. META in 2021, continued to expand. By 2008, Facebook had amassed 100 million users, and in 2012, it went public in what was the largest IPO in history at the time, valuing the company at $104 billion.

An investor who put $1,000 into Facebook at its IPO price of $38 would have received approximately 26.31 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price of $704.19, those shares would now be valued at around $15,041.49.

Some of Facebook's earliest investors included Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman. The company acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014. It also acquired Oculus to enter the virtual reality space in 2014.

The company today has a market capitalization of $1.784 trillion, making it the seventh most valuable company in the world. Last month, Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $48.39 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $47.03 billion.

Image source – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.