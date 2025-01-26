Cuban on Musk: 'I Have No Problem Throwing Elon Under the Bus, but I'll Save It for When It's Truly Deserved'

Last year in the wake of a Secret Service probe into Elon Musk‘s online remarks, entrepreneur Mark Cuban came forward to defend Musk’s online antics, despite acknowledging them as “kind of insane.”

What Happened: In an interview in 2024, Cuban discussed Musk’s online conduct, which he described as “kind of insane” but not out of character for the Tesla chief.

The conversation took place in the wake of Musk’s jest about pop icon Taylor Swift‘s endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the election.

Cuban, who has had interactions with Musk in the past, defended the Tesla CEO’s humorous style and said "that's just the kind of banter you'd expect from him."

He shared an instance of a text exchange with Musk, where he congratulated Musk on the birth of his child.

Also Read: Mark Cuban, Tim Cook Reveal Life-Changing Email Hack To Save Time

"We just texted back and forth a few times and he had just had a child, and I said: ‘Congrats on your 90th child. And his response was — ‘Mars needs people.' Right, so that's just Elon's sense of humor, right? I have no problem throwing Elon under the bus, but I'll save it for when it's truly deserved," he said.

Why It Matters: Musk’s online behavior has previously led to serious consequences, including a $40 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission following a tweet about taking Tesla private.

More recently, a tweet speculating about a potential assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump triggered a Secret Service investigation.

Cuban’s defense of Musk’s online conduct highlights the ongoing debate about the role and impact of social media in the corporate world, especially when used by high-profile executives.

Read Next

Mark Cuban Says Elon Musk Advertisers ‘Don’t Want To Be Associated’ With Explicit Content On X In The Name Of ‘Free Speech:’ ‘There Are Repercussions’

Image: Shutterstock