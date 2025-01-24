January 24, 2025 1:15 AM 1 min read

Tesla Launches Refreshed Model Y In US With 25% Price Hike, Full Self-Driving Included

by Anan Ashraf Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has launched its refreshed Model Y in the U.S., with the long-range all-wheel drive variant priced at $59,990.

What Happened: Tesla’s website lists the new Model Y and existing variants. Only the refreshed vehicle’s Long Range All Wheel Drive Variant is currently shown on the website.

The website says that deliveries of the new vehicle will start in March.

The old long-range all-wheel drive variant of Model Y was priced at just $47,990, implying the refreshed vehicle is roughly 25% more expensive.

However, the new vehicle includes the Tesla full self-driving feature, unlike in the case of its predecessor, which was an optional add-on priced at another $8,000.

The company has also launched the refreshed Model Y in Canada, with the new Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive priced C$20,000 higher than its predecessor.

Why It Matters: Tesla launched the refreshed Model Y in China earlier this month with its base variant priced at 263,500 yuan or 5.4% pricier than its older version.

The refreshed vehicle features changes to both its exterior and interior as compared to its forerunner.

Model Y, launched in 2020, is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. The launch of the refreshed vehicle comes after the company reported its first decline in annual global deliveries in over a decade.

Tesla reported global deliveries of 1.79 million vehicles in 2024, down from full-year deliveries of 1.81 million in 2023.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Tesla

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$411.86-0.78%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechelectric vehiclesEVsmobilityModel Y
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved