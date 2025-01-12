Nvidia's AI Supercomputer, HP's $1 Billion Deal With Elon Musk's X, And Trump's AI-Driven Vision: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

The past week has been a whirlwind of tech advancements and strategic deals, with AI taking center stage. Nvidia Corp NVDA stole the spotlight at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with its AI-powered innovations. Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE secured a billion-dollar deal with Elon Musk’s X, and President-elect Donald Trump revealed his vision for AI and energy expansion. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Nvidia’s AI Innovations at CES

Nvidia kicked off the week with a strong presence at CES, where CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the company’s $3,000 personal AI supercomputer, Project DIGITS. Powered by the GB10 Grace Blackwell super chip, this desktop-sized marvel is set to revolutionize AI capabilities. Huang also showcased the new RTX 5000 GPU series, RTX 50-series laptops, and the Grace Blackwell NVLink 72 system.

Unveiling of Nvidia’s $3000 Personal AI Supercomputer

During his CES keynote, Huang introduced Digits, a compact, high-performance machine designed to run advanced AI models right from your desk. Priced at $3,000, Digits is powered by Nvidia's proprietary GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, specifically designed to accelerate computations required for AI workloads. The supercomputer is expected to be available in May 2025.

HP’s $1 Billion AI Server Deal with Elon Musk’s X

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has reportedly secured a deal worth over $1 billion to supply AI-optimized servers to Elon Musk‘s social media platform, X. The deal, finalized late last year, sees HP providing servers tailored for AI applications, a sector experiencing robust demand from enterprises.

Elon Musk’s Push for OpenAI Stake Auction

Elon Musk has requested the attorneys-general of California and Delaware to mandate an auction of a substantial portion of OpenAI's stake. Musk's legal representative, Marc Toberoff, reached out to the top legal officers of the states on behalf of major AI investors, advocating for an open bidding process.

Trump’s Vision for AI and Energy Expansion

President-elect Donald Trump spotlighted AI and drilling expansion as pillars of his economic vision. During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump outlined plans to accelerate America’s leadership in AI by supporting private investments in data centers and energy infrastructure.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock