Tesla Offers Free Lifetime Supercharging With Foundation Series Cybertruck As It Looks To Clear Inventory

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA is now offering free lifetime supercharging on the purchase of foundation series Cybertrucks from its inventory in a bid to make it more enticing to potential buyers.

What Happened: Under the limited-period offer, customers who purchase the foundation series Cybertruck on or after Dec. 27 will be eligible for free supercharging during their ownership of the vehicle.

However, the vehicle owner will have to continue to pay supercharger fees like idle or congestion fees. While congestion fees refer to the charges to be paid by drivers who charge their electric vehicles beyond a certain level at “busy” supercharger stations, idle fees apply when vehicles stay connected to the charger post-full charging.

The offer cannot be transferred to another vehicle or person, the company noted on its website.

Earlier this month, Benzinga reported that Tesla is continuing to sell its premium foundation series Cybertrucks in its inventory in the U.S., implying that the company hasn't yet entirely sold out the units of the limited edition stainless steel truck it produced.

Why It Matters: Tesla's inventory in the U.S. now shows multiple new foundation series Cybertrucks, including the all-wheel drive variant and the more expensive Cyberbeast variant. While the foundation series all-wheel drive variant is priced at $99,990, the Cyberbeast is priced at $119,990.

The foundation series refers to a limited and pricier edition of the Cybertruck with laser-etched foundation series badges and premium accessories.

Tesla made only the foundation series Cybertrucks for the first few months of deliveries. Earlier this year, in October, Tesla started selling the regular version of Cybertruck priced about $20,000 lower than the foundation series.

The foundation series trucks manufactured by the company for the U.S. market haven't seemingly been sold in totality, hinting at significant demand challenges for the truck.

Early in December, Tesla told its workers on the Cybertruck production line at Giga Texas that they need not report to work for three days from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, implying a brief pause in production.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock