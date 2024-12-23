Want $500 In Google Store Credit? Here's What You Need To Do

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has relaunched its Pixel Referral Program, offering users the chance to earn up to $500 in store credit for recommending a Pixel phone to friends and family.

What Happened: Those who have received an email to participate in the referral program are all set to join, while others can expect eligibility to expand in the future.

According to Google’s landing page, participants can distribute up to 10 referral codes to friends and family, who will receive a 10% discount on the highest-value Pixel phone in their cart. The code giver will earn a $50 Google Store credit.

Each referral code is single-use and cannot be applied during peak times like Black Friday. The total reward is capped at $500, paid in Google Store credit after the referred purchase surpasses the return period of 15 days.

The offer is expected to conclude on June 30, 2025. However, at the time of writing, clicking the “Refer your friends” option led to a 404 error page. It was briefly visible on the U.S. Google Store and spotted by 9to5Google.

An October report by Counterpoint Research suggested that the third quarter of 2024 saw the highest-ever quarterly sales for Google Pixel.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Alphabet's Class A shares increased by 1.68% on Monday, finishing at $194.63, while Class C shares rose 1.57%, closing at $195.99.

Image Credits – Google

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.