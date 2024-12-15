Elon Musk's Mother Opens Up About His Friendship With Barron Trump: 'Bonded Over Out-Of-This-World Exploration'

Elon Musk is said to share an unexpected bond with Barron Trump, President-elect Donald Trump‘s youngest son and only child with Melania Trump. The news was shared by none other than Musk’s mother, Maye Musk.

What Happened: Maye Musk unveiled the surprising relationship between her son and Barron Trump during an interview with Fox Business.

During the conversation, Maye spoke about Elon and Barron bonded over out-of-this-world exploration.

“At the Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets. Barron’s 18 years old. They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization. And I was very impressed with him, too,” she said.

Maye stated that her son aims to “achieve positive outcomes” for America and described Trump as being “transparent and forthright” about his executive plans.

Talking about her son and Donald Trump’s bonding, Maye said, “I think Trump just wants everything to be honest and open so that you know where your tax dollars are going. He’s not going to be mean to people. When I see him, he just seems happy that he can make changes that will improve the lives of Americans. I think we’re all going to be happier.”

Why It Matters: The unexpected bond between Musk and Barron Trump comes as a surprise to many. While Musk is known for his groundbreaking work in the tech industry, Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, is still a teenager.

The nature of their connection remains undisclosed, sparking curiosity among the public. This revelation could potentially shed new light on the personal life of the tech mogul, who is often in the limelight for his professional achievements.

