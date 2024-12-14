Etsy Seller Rides 'Anti-Elon' Merch Boom Among Tesla Owners

An Etsy seller is capitalizing on the dissatisfaction of Tesla owners with Elon Musk‘s public endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump.

What Happened: Matthew Hiller, an aquarium worker who runs a side business on Etsy, has experienced a significant increase in sales for his anti-Musk stickers and magnets. Hiller’s shop, Mad Puffer Stickers, is self-described as “Etsy’s #1 Shop For Tesla Drivers!”

According to the report by The New York Times, Hiller’s products include stickers with slogans such as “I Bought This Before We Knew Elon Was Crazy” and “Anti Elon Tesla Club.” The latter, which costs $339.80, was bought by 13 individuals in a single day last week.

Following Musk’s contentious acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, Hiller opted not to purchase a Tesla, stating, “I don’t want to give this guy a penny.” This sentiment led him to design the “I Bought This Before We Knew Elon Was Crazy” sticker.

According to Hiller, his sales saw a significant boost after Musk’s increased support for Trump. He has reportedly sold around 18,000 stickers to customers across 30 countries.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of reports that several current and potential Tesla owners are considering selling their vehicles or shares, or withdrawing their support for the brand due to their disappointment with Musk.

This sentiment is reflected in Hiller’s booming sales, indicating a growing discontent among Tesla owners with Musk’s political leanings.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.