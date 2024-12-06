Tesla To Rely On Pre-Assembled Superchargers To Keep Up Deployment In Nordic Winters, Says Exec

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA will rely on pre-assembled superchargers in the Nordic countries including Norway to keep up the pace of deployment in the freezing temperatures, senior company executive Max de Zegher said on Thursday.

What Happened: De Zegher was responding to an X user who noted that Tesla had opened two of the latest versions of superchargers in Norway in a day.

“And pre-assembled Superchargers, which we'll see more of in the Nordics. Another benefit from going with pre-assembled Superchargers is that we can keep building even in freezing temperatures,” the director of charging replied.

Last month, Tesla updated its phone app to allow customers to report issues including trash and snow accumulation at charging locations. Customers can share issues ranging from access, cleanliness, insufficient lighting, and damage in the form of cracked post skins with the update.

Why It Matters: As of the end of the third quarter, Tesla had 6,706 supercharger stations around the globe and 62,421 connectors.

During Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed rumors of the death of its supercharger network following a major layoff in April as "greatly exaggerated." Musk then said that Tesla would invest $500 million in expanding the network this year.

Tesla's company-wide layoffs in April impacted 500 members of the supercharging team and Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla's then Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure, left the company.

