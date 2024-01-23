How To Optimally Charge Tesla In Freezing Weather: YouTuber Shows Right Way Amid Chicago's Cold Snap

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of Chicago’s frigid temperatures wreaking havoc on electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a recent video on YouTube showcases an effective way to charge Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles in extremely cold conditions. As EV owners in Chicago, particularly Tesla users, struggle with charging issues at public stations, the demonstrated method could offer valuable insights.

What Happened: The video demonstrates a Tesla driver’s journey in Alberta, Canada, with temperatures as low as -31°F.

Despite the severe cold, the driver successfully charged their 2022 Model Y Long Range by preconditioning the battery during the 48-mile trip to a supercharger.

Although the preconditioning utilized 11% of the battery in 50 minutes, it enabled a regular charging speed of 140kW at 40% when at the charging station.

Why It Matters: This approach aligns with Tesla’s winter charging recommendations, where lower temperatures may impact charging speeds.

Navigating to a charging location for 30-45 minutes, even if familiar with the location, or preconditioning the battery before driving is advised.

Preheating the battery can save five to ten minutes during the charging session, facilitating a quicker return to the road.

This is not the first time Tesla vehicles have struggled in cold conditions.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: ‘We’re Not Stuck In A Mold:’ Cybertruck Designer Credits Tesla CEO Elon Musk As Driving Force To ‘Bring The Future Forward’