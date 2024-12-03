ZJK Industrial Surges On Nvidia Liquid Cooling Collaboration (UPDATED)

Editorial Note: The headline has been adjusted to accurately reflect the collaboration with Nvidia.

ZJK Industrial Co ZJK stock surged Tuesday after it announced significant progress in its collaboration with Nvidia Corp NVDA.

Following a recent meeting with Nvidia, the chip designer requested ZJK Industrial to produce samples for one of Nvidia’s upcoming liquid cooling manifold projects.

As a result, ZJK Industrial has assembled a specialized team of engineers and technical support specialists to focus exclusively on Nvidia’s liquid cooling systems.

Through its expansion into sub-assembly and assembly manufacturing, ZJK expects to enhance its technical capabilities and distinguish itself from competitors by diversifying its product offerings.

Recent reports indicated that the resolution of cooling bottlenecks for Nvidia Blackwell GPUs prompted the commercialization of liquid-cooled server racks by the first quarter of 2025.

Cooler Master, AVC, Auras, and Delta emerged as key suppliers for Nvidia’s cooling components as the resolution of the issue contributed to a shift toward liquid cooling in data centers.

Prior reports indicated Super Micro Computer, Inc‘s SMCI launch of liquid-cooled AI data centers powered by the Nvidia GB200 NVL72 platform. The AI server company Supermicro also announced commercialization plans for its X14 and H14 liquid-cooled and 10U air-cooled systems, which support the Nvidia HGX B200 8-GPU system.

Price Action: ZJK stock is up 94.4% at $12.33 at last check Tuesday.

