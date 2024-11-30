Elon Musk Agrees With Steve Jobs On The Most Important Job Of A CEO: Here's What The Legendary Apple Co-Founder Had To Say

World’s richest person Elon Musk has expressed his agreement with Apple Inc.'s legendary co-founder Steve Jobs’ on what the most important job of a CEO of a company is.

What Happened: Earlier this month, Startup Archive shared an old clip of Jobs where he underscored that the most important job of a CEO is recruiting, not managing.

"The greatest people are self-managing. They don't need to be managed…” Jobs said. “What they need is a common vision, and that's what leadership is.”

“Leadership is having a vision, being able to articulate that so the people around you can understand it, and getting consensus on a common vision."

The former Apple CEO believed that once a strong core team is in place, it becomes self-sustaining and ensures only exceptional talent is brought in.

Responding to this perspective, Musk, known for his admiration of Jobs, commented, “Couldn’t agree more,” reaffirming his own leadership philosophy.

Why It Matters: Musk previously also highlighted his alignment with Jobs’s remark that those who take action are also the greatest thinkers.

Musk also echoed the sentiments of the late Apple co-founder, who once spoke about the importance of fostering a team culture dedicated to transforming innovative ideas into successful products.

However, the Tesla CEO once also took a swipe at Jobs for reportedly contributing to Apple's hesitation to adopt open-source technologies.

Walter Isaacson, who has penned biographies of both Musk and Jobs, said that both leaders shared a “dark streak” characterized by brutally honest feedback that pushed their teams toward excellence.

While this approach spurred innovation, it occasionally veered into excessive criticism.

