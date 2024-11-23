Volkswagen's Affordable ID.2 EV Set For 2025 Launch, SUV Variant To Follow: 'Stable And Likable With Our Secret Sauce'

Volkswagen VWAGY is gearing up to introduce its budget-friendly ID.2 electric vehicle by the end of 2025, with an SUV version to follow. This move marks a significant step in Volkswagen’s strategy to expand its electric vehicle lineup.

What Happened: Volkswagen is on schedule to release its budget-friendly ID.2 electric vehicle by late 2025, reported Autocar. This model is expected to be the most economical in the company’s lineup, priced under $27,000 (€25,000).

At the LA Auto Show, Volkswagen’s tech development head, Kai Grünitz, confirmed that the ID.2 will lead a major overhaul of the brand’s “ID” electric car series. Grünitz indicated that significant advancements are anticipated, starting in 2026, with a fresh design approach.

"It's matching 100% to our brand values: it will be stable and likable with our secret sauce—but in a different way," Grünitz said, according to the report.

See Also: Tesla Electric Offers Unlimited Overnight Charging For Just $5 A Month As EV Giant Races Toward 500K Sales Target

The ID.2 will be the first vehicle to utilize Volkswagen’s new MEB Entry Platform. An SUV version is slated for a reveal at the Munich Motor Show in September 2025, with a GTI model also in development.

Grünitz emphasized that the ID.2 will mark a new beginning for Volkswagen, with customers noticing a substantial transformation. The vehicle promises a range of up to 279 miles (450 km) and combines the spaciousness of a Golf with the affordability of a Polo.

Why It Matters: Volkswagen’s push to launch the ID.2 comes amid a challenging period for the company.

In the third quarter of 2024, the automaker experienced a 10% decline in electric vehicle sales, primarily in the U.S. and Europe, although China showed a 5% growth. This underscores the importance of the ID.2 as a strategic move to capture a larger market share.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has been making strategic investments, such as increasing its stake in Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN. Analysts see this as a vital step for both companies, aiding in production and cost efficiency. The collaboration is expected to provide capital for future growth, enhancing vehicle offerings and software integration.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Volkswagen