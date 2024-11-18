Elon Musk Says AI Will Surpass Doctors, Lawyers After ChatGPT Tops Medical Diagnoses — Humans Becoming 'Biological' Backups

Elon Musk has predicted that AI will surpass doctors and lawyers after a study revealed OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 outperformed medical professionals in diagnosing illnesses.

What Happened: A study reported by The New York Times revealed that AI achieved a 90% accuracy rate, compared to 76% for doctors using ChatGPT as a tool and 74% for doctors relying on traditional resources.

Following the publication of the report, Bindu Reddy, CEO of Abacus.AI, stated that an AI doctor with access to all lab reports would be able to diagnose problems and suggest remedies better than most human doctors.

She added that the same would be true for lawyers and other knowledge-heavy professions.

Musk agreed with Reddy’s prediction, stating, “We can serve as a biological backstop for intelligence, as we are less brittle than silicon, and perhaps as a source of will.”

AI will soon beat doctors and lawyers by a large margin (and eventually all humans at almost everything).



We can serve as a biological backstop for intelligence, as we are less brittle than silicon, and perhaps as a source of will. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2024

Why It Matters: Last month, while speaking with Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, Musk predicted that AI could reach human-level capabilities by 2029.

Previously, the tech mogul has also said that the number of humanoid robots will one day exceed the human population.

“I think, long-term… the ratio of humanoid robots will be more than one-to-one. So, there probably might be two humanoid robots, or more, maybe 10, for every one human,” he earlier this year.

Earlier, Roman Yampolskiy, an AI safety researcher, also said that Musk’s company Neuralink, which aims to merge human brains with Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), could potentially make humans obsolete.

