Hyundai Gears Up For Trump's Return To White House: Elevates US Chief Jose Munoz To Co-CEO, Appoints Former US Diplomat To Manage External Affairs

Hyundai Motor HYMTF has promoted Jose Munoz, its U.S. chief and global COO, to the position of co-CEO. This marks a historic moment as Munoz becomes the first foreign national to achieve such a rank within a major South Korean conglomerate. The decision is part of Hyundai’s strategic preparation for potential challenges that could arise under a second Trump administration.

What Happened: Munoz has played a crucial role in driving record sales for Hyundai in North America. He will now join three other co-CEOs, including Euisun Chung, the executive chair and grandson of Hyundai’s founder. Despite his elevation, Munoz will remain subordinate to Chung and Chang Jae-hoon, who is set to become group vice chair overseeing the automotive division.

The leadership changes are aimed at enhancing Hyundai’s global competitiveness and preparing for uncertainties in the business landscape. Additionally, the automaker has appointed Sung Kim, a former U.S. diplomat, to manage global external affairs. Kim was a former U.S. diplomat and was part of a team assisting Donald Trump during his first term at a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Why It Matters: The appointment of Munoz comes at a time when the potential return of Trump to the U.S. presidency could significantly impact the automotive industry. According to a group of Wedbush analysts, a Trump win could hinder growth in the technology and electric vehicle sectors, potentially slowing the pace of the AI revolution.

