Apple's 2024 Mac Mini Is A Compact Powerhouse, But Its Power Button Placement Is Not The Most Accessible: Here Are Some Workable Fixes

Apple Inc.'s 2024 Mac Mini features powerful M4 and M4 Pro chips in an even smaller, lighter design, starting at $599.

However, while it's Apple's most affordable and capable Mac Mini yet, one quirky design choice is making waves: the power button is on the bottom of the device.

Why Put The Power Button On The Bottom?

Apple's John Ternus and Greg Joswiak explained that the ultra-compact design necessitated placing the power button on the bottom.

They argued that most users won't miss a conveniently placed power button since they can use macOS's shutdown menu.

However, this doesn't sit well with those who take their Mac Mini on the go and need easy access to the button.

Workarounds: From 3D Printed Levers To Simple Flips

Some creative users have already found clever fixes. One popular solution involves 3D-printed lever extensions, which allow users to press the power button without lifting the device. Here are a few simple fixes.

See-Saw Lever by Ivan Kuleshov: Shared on X, formerly Twitter, this lever functions like a see-saw—press down on one side to raise the other and engage the button.

Apple is Apple.

The power button for the new Mac mini is on its bottom.

I've come up with a solution for turning the Mac mini 2024 on or off without taking it off the table.



Meet iFixTheButton



More images, another solution, and download (.stl and .stp) links below in the… pic.twitter.com/B6PFiQsEWx — Ivan Kuleshov (@Merocle) October 30, 2024

C-Shaped Lever: Another X user who goes by the handle name @shapoco designed a C-shaped lever that slips over the Mini, enabling top access to the button.

No 3D Printer? Just Flip It Upside Down

If you're without a 3D printer, try flipping the Mac Mini upside down. This positions the power button on top for easy access— place it on a soft surface to avoid scratching.

Or Skip The Button Altogether

Another option: leave your Mac Mini in sleep mode. This way, you rarely need to reach for the power button, as it consumes minimal extra energy.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Apple